DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $432,398.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. DEEX has a total market cap of $432,398.00 and $1,937.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000954 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Thar Token (THAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.