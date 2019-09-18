Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price target on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,142,724.22. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,662,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,505,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 158,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

