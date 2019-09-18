DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.51

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as high as $33.55. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 24,390 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

