Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 12.2%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.12, 13,640,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,169,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

