Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Up 19%

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF)’s stock price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

