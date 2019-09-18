Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83, approximately 24,647 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,659,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Specifically, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $11.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

