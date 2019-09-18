Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $13.83 on Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $13.83 or 0.00135355 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $62,643.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.60 or 0.05168398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,219 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

