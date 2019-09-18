Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Michael P. Cross Sells 1,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FANG traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.24. 987,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

