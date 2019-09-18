Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 385.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Digital Turbine worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,170. The stock has a market cap of $568.62 million, a PE ratio of 134.40 and a beta of 1.45. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.