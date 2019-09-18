Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $782.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.