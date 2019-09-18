Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:HYDD) Shares Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:HYDD) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2x Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:HYDD) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 24.83% of Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2x Shares worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

