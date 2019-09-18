Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Up 1.6%

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), approximately 49,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.09.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Whitaker sold 44,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £16,579.70 ($21,664.31). Also, insider Richard Bungay bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,400 ($3,136.03).

About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.