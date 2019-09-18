Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 1,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Diversified Restaurant worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.