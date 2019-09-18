Douglas Dynamics Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $410,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

