Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,340.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Dynamite has a market cap of $65,774.00 and $40,340.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002907 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00375499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006825 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000940 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 877,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,458 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.