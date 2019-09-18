eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in eBay were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 801,529 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1,636.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,199 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 224,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 43,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

