eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $361,936.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $361,936.00 and approximately $21,477.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00753696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012601 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000609 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

