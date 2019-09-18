EDRCoin Price Reaches $0.0432 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $126,764.00 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

