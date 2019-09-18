El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 778,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 310,999 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $66.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EE. ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.55.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In other news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

