Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. 118,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

