Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,403,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.