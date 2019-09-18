Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after acquiring an additional 533,146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,057,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $259,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 36,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $922,128.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,438.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,482. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

