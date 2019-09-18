Ellington Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBT. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.