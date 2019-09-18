Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $506,000 in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 174,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock worth $5,046,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of TPX opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

