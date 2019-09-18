Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

