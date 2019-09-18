Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $584,000 Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

