Elysian Market Cap Reaches $111,102.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Elysian has a market capitalization of $111,102.00 and approximately $28,501.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00215317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01222852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017913 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, Liquid, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.