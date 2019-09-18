EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,309,045 shares during the quarter. EMCORE makes up 3.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.22% of EMCORE worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 4,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,477. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

