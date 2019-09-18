EMERALD PLANTAT/SH SH (OTCMKTS:EMEXF) Trading Up 25%

Shares of EMERALD PLANTAT/SH SH (OTCMKTS:EMEXF) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 15,776 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 617,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About EMERALD PLANTAT/SH SH (OTCMKTS:EMEXF)

Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited operates as a forest plantation company primarily in China. The company produces and sells standing timber and logs, wood panels, blockboards, plywood cabinetry, and other products that are used for the construction of buildings and infrastructure, and furniture and interior decorative fixtures.

