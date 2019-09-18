Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Down 34%

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares were down 34% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 6,667 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

