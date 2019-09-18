Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $149.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.26 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,397,123.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

ESPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 158,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.71.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

