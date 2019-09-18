ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 6,391 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 609.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 186.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 59.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 536,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

