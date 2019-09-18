ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.22% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 60.9% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 186,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.