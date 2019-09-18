Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 47.3% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $7.59 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,879,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

