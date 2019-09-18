EtherSportz (ESZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $64,184.00 and $34.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.62 or 0.04933476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

ESZ is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 3,001,419 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

