EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $144,559.00 and $2.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00954791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00222730 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,023,179 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

