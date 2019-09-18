Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.06 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), 30,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.63 ($0.22).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

