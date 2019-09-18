Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.98. 9,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,707. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.41.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.69.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

