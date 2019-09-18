Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $110,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.