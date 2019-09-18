Feathercoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,397.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittrex and Upbit. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $8,397.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 251,282,680 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, QBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

