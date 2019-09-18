FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Hold

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

