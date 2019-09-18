FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.92.

FDX stock traded down $22.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.91. 22,928,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a 12-month low of $147.82 and a 12-month high of $250.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

