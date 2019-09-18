Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 89,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.