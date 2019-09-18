Finlay Minerals (CVE:FYL) Shares Down 12.5%

Finlay Minerals Ltd (CVE:FYL) traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 6,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 62,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Finlay Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

