First Foundation Advisors Acquires 6,352 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.65% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 72.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 223.8% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSI remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

