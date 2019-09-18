First Foundation Advisors Buys 65,928 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 149,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

