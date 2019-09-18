First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.36. 88,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $111.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.