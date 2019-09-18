First Foundation Advisors Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,265 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centurylink by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,180,000 after acquiring an additional 584,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,725 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 876,277 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 468,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 144,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

