First Foundation Advisors Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 472.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 42.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the second quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,365. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

