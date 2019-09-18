First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading 11.2% Higher

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares traded up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.55, 2,117,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 601% from the average session volume of 302,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCG. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

